Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 Judge Al KacinNov. 2Chandler Tom Harrison, 36, of Utah pleaded guilty to burglary, was sentenced to 24 to 120 months in prison and was ordered to pay $19,203.79 restitution to the victims.

Steven Burton Hart, 35, of Murray, Utah, pleaded no contest to attempted trafficking in controlled substances, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Nov. 23Brooke Stewart, 31, of Brigham City, Utah, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Breann Lynn Williams, 25, of Elko, pleaded no contest to one count of child neglect and one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for count one, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months for count two, was placed on probation for 18 months and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing on October 2021.

Department 3 Judge Mason SimonsNov. 5Benjamin Jay Thompson, 34, of Grants, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 121 days in jail.

Nov. 15Angel Hernandez Jr., 32, of California, pleaded no contest to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Nov. 22Logan Anthony Melton, 25, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Kellen William Morris, 31, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one day in jail.

