Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Oct. 3

Joseph Randal Berumen, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Oct. 14

Ashley Rachelle Braithwaite, 34, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 47 days in jail.

Oct. 19

Ashlie Ann Ramos, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of using the personal identifying information of another person, identity theft, for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution; and one count of possession of personal identifying information to commit a crime and was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in prison and ordered to pay $5,536.29 restitution to the victims.

Oct. 31

Thorne Evan Rawlinson, 38, pleaded no contest to attempt to commit fraudulent act in a gaming establishment, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, ordered to pay $140 restitution to Maverick Casino and was placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete the Fourth Judicial District Court’s Drug Program.

Nov. 9

Summer Chance Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 300 days in the Elko County Jail.

Nov. 14

Alan Ray Rainingbird, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence or 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Betsy Ann Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and further sentenced to 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear.