Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

March 23

Ruby Jo Michelle Lee Cordova, 36, pleaded guilty to arson in the third degree, was given a suspended sentence 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to enter an intensive in-patient substance abuse treatment program at her own expense, pay $2,730 restitution to the victim and pay $1,285.12 restitution to the Attorney General’s Office for extradition fees.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 20

Christopher Michael Banyai, 57, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 days in jail.

-----

Riley Scott Bawcom, 29, pleaded no contest to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 14 to 36 months in prison.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

March 22

Eric Michael Cabibi, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

------

Sergio Aman Pruneda, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 to 38 months in prison.