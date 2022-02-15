Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Jan. 24

Vincent Issac Quintero, 30, was found guilty of driving under the influence, second offense, and was sentenced to six months of residential confinement, ordered to enter and complete the Fourth Judicial Court DUI Diversion Program and pay a $750 fee.

Jan. 25

Lanna Denice Walthers, 59, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with two or more prior convictions, was ordered to serve six months residential confinement, was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay a $750 fee for the DUI Diversion Program.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simon

Jan. 10

Trinity Ambrosia Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted uttering of a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Feb. 2

Dwayne Davy Jaramillo, 45, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 200 days in jail.

Feb. 7

Casey James Anderson, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Casey James Anderson, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent, was given a suspended sentence of 360 days in jail to be served consecutively with the previous sentence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $800 restitution to the victim.

-----

Brent David Baker, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for 30 months and ordered to enter the 11th Judicial District Court Adult Drug Court Program.

Feb. 11

Jessica Renay Newberry, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

