Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

March 7

Cheyenne Celasteven Clark, 27, pleaded no contest to attempted uttering of a forged instrument, was sentenced to 270 days in jail and was ordered to pay $200 restitution to the victim.

-----

Shane Christopher Rudy, 61, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and to pay $304.55 for extradition costs to the West Wendover Police Department.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 6

Shawn Joseph Freed, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison, to be served consecutively to previous sentences.

------

Javon Justin Keester, 22, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison.

------

Clyde Weston Sperbeck, 53, pleaded no contest to eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.

-----

T’Neal Marie Stubbs, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grand larceny, was sentenced to 210 days in jail and was ordered to pay $150 restitution to the victim.

-----

Jason Edward Weston, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession or control of a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person and was sentenced to 180 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

March 7

Hector German Guerrero, 30, had his probation revoked and a sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison was imposed.

-----

Andrew Clark Black, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and one count of concealing or destroying evidence of the commission of a felony, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison for count one and one year in jail for count two, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Fourth Judicial District Adult Drug Court Program.