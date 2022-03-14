Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 1

Wyatt Custer Ermisch, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.

-----

Jose Espinosa-Herrera, 38, pleaded guilty to willful injury to or destruction of property, was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, was placed on probation for nine months and was ordered to pay $452.38 restitution to the victim.

-----

Gabriel Roy Jim, 41, pleaded no contest to statutory sexual seduction and was sentenced to 36 to 96 months in prison.

-----

Chet Leon Jonas, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I and II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

-----

Andrew Michael Smith, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 149 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to larceny from a person, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison to be served consecutively to the previous sentence, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $2,332.95 restitution to the victim.

March 3

Roy Eugene Jones, 58, pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful act related to human bodily fluid and was sentenced to 25 days in jail and was ordered to pay $4,500 in fines.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simon

Feb. 22

Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr, 26, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Brayden Robert Penny, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Feb. 23

Joshua Wayne Kennedy, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated stalking, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to pay $2,992.03 restitution to the Elko County’s Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs, and placed on probation for one year.

March 1

Ryan Glenwood Kelly, 37, pleaded guilty to carry concealed explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm or dangerous weapon without a permit and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.

