Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Oct. 24

Chad Rex Heiner, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was sentenced to six days in jail and was ordered to pay $500 to the victim and $302.60 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office for extradition costs.

John Russell Hart, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted battery with a deadly weapon, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.

Nov. 29

Robert Roy Eric Burns, 61, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Nov. 22

Brandi Dennis, 33, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit grand larceny, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to pay $2,688.89 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for one year.

Jorge Luis Samora, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to enter and successfully complete inpatient drug and alcohol treatment at New Frontier.

Eric William Whitney, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and one count of concealing or destroying the evidence in the commission of a felony, was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Nov. 15

Billy Joe Hyatt, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on parole for one year.

Samuel Renald Leivas, 51, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Todd Jason Pace, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and was sentenced to one year in jail.