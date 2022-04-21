Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 Judge Kriston Hill

March 22

Jose Barajas Lujan, 29, successfully completed the Fourth Judicial District Court’s DUI Diversion program, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

——-

Reyna Lynn Villanueva, 30, pleaded no contest to two counts of sale or transportation of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 56 to 144 months in prison and was placed on probation for 36 months.

Department 2 Judge Al Kacin

March 21

Alan Ray Rainingbird, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

March 22

Robert Mark Huff, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner, was ordered to serve 82 days in jail and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for arraignment. He also pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison to be served consecutively with the previous sentence, was placed on probation for two years, was ordered to pay $235 restitution to the victim and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.

---

Crystal Gilliland, 43, pleaded no contest to attempted assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison.

Department 3 Judge Mason Simons

March 26

Wyatt James Mendive, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months. In another matter, he pleaded guilty to one count burglary of a structure other than a dwelling or business and one count of burglary of a business, and was sentenced to 67 to 168 months in prison to be served concurrently with the two previous sentences and was ordered to pay $10,701.22 restitution to the victims.

---

Aldric Lee Shirley, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

April 2

Michael Dillon Belcher, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

