Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Feb. 8

Caleb Thomas Coyle, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to pay $1,100 restitution to the victims and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Daniel Joseph Holmes, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for one year.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Feb. 7

Joseph Manuel Berumen, 63, pleaded no contest to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.

-----

Muhammad Naeem, 35, pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking of between 50 to 1,000 pounds of marijuana, a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

-----

Rowena Littlefawn Numkena, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

------

Christopher Robert Prado, 43, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.