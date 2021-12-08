Elko District Court sentencings

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Oct. 11

Sterling Andrew Hill, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Nicholas Charles Lazalaca, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Oct. 17

Kelli Rae Christen, 35, pleaded no contest to battery on an officer or protected person, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Robert Lorenzo Martinez-O’Brien, 27, of Visalia, California, pleaded guilty to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year to be concurrent with the previous sentence.

-----

Jose Rivera Jr. 41, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

-----

Tristian George Wilson, 36, of Carson City pleaded guilty to burglary of a structure other than a business or dwelling, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was ordered to pay $5.200 restitution to the victim, and was placed on probation for two years. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

