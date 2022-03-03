Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Feb. 22

Lionel Fuentes Diaz, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a violation of sexual offender registration law and regulations, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Blake Larsen Edmunds, 24, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to pay $4,310.07 restitution to the victim, pay $382.19 restitution to the State of Nevada Attorney General’s Office for extradition fees, and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Joshua Guy Kay, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

-----

Justin Daniel Wheat, 31, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Feb. 16

Joe Ed Luna-Puentes, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months, and was further ordered to serve two days in jail for arriving to sentencing hearing intoxicated.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simon

Feb. 18

Breydon Cash Sherman, 21, pleaded guilty to burglary of a business, was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison served consecutively to previous sentences and ordered to pay $210 restitution to the victim.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0