Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Sept. 1

Derek Ignacio Torrealay, 19, of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit battery and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and placed on probation for nine months.

Sept. 11

Darwyn Ross Yowell, 37, of Elko was found guilty to domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 28 to 72 months in prison. He was also found guilty of two counts of battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison to run consecutively to the previous sentence.

Sept. 13

Angela Dee Cederstrom, 40, of Stanley, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer and was sentenced to 269 days in jail.

Alexis Destout, 28, of Henderson pleaded guilty to child neglect or endangerment, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for one year.

Leonard Angel Fernandez, 22, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded no contest to one count of injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison and ordered to pay $500 restitution to the victim.

Sept. 15

James Clay Adams, 45, of Glendora, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit failure to stop at scene of crash involving personal injury or death and was sentenced to 112 days in jail. He also pleaded no contest to attempted violation of an extended order prohibiting harassment or stalking, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and placed on probation for 18 months.

Sept. 20

Robert Lorenzo Martinez-O’Brien, 27, of Visalia, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to serve 60 days in jail and placed on probation for one year.

Clinton George Sandstrom, 37, of International Falls, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison and placed on probation for two years.

Jeremy William Stewart, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to mid-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Sept. 21

Kevin Romero, 25, of Anaheim Hills, California, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for purpose of sale, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison and placed on probation for two years.

Sept. 20

Lilyth Lynn Littlewhiteman, 30, of Roosevelt, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of burglary, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison, placed on probation for 36 months and ordered to pay $1,500 restitution to the victim.

