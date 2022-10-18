Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Oct. 6

Carl Wayne Brannon, 43, pleaded no contest to sale or transportation of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison.

-----

Octavio Adolfo Juarez Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to one year in jail.

-----

Christopher James Huff, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

-----

Martin Ray Hulford, 57, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 60 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Oct. 3

Joseph Randal Berumen, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

-----

Jamie Lynn Hofhine, 44, pleaded no contest to obtaining money or property by false pretenses and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison to be served consecutively with two previous sentences, and ordered to pay $19,118.28 restitution to the victim. She also pleaded no contest to two counts of conspiracy to commit offering false evidence and was sentenced to 315 days in jail.

-----

Michelle Lee Kelleher, 43, pleaded guilty to attempted embezzlement and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison and was ordered to pay $19,357 restitution to the victim. She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to offer false evidence and was sentenced to one year in jail to be served concurrently with the previous sentence. In another matter she pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit issuance of check without sufficient money or credit and was sentenced to one year in jail and ordered to pay $1,906.80 restitution to the victim.

-----

Roy Allen Sam, 40, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison.

Oct. 6

Jason Scott Brown, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted incest, one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14 years of age and one count of attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to 24 to 60 years in prison.