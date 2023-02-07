Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Jan. 24

Robin Nicole Jensen, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit escape, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for one year.

Robert Ray McEneny, 22, pleaded no contest to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.

Matthew Leon Moultrie, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence or 19 to 48 months in prison, and was placed on probation for two years.

Casey Craig Quigley, 28, had his probation revoked for attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and a sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison was imposed with credit for 86 days served in jail.

Vidal Lara Ruiz, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.