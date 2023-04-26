Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

March 29

Richard Warren Bird Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to attempted fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Daniel Scott Seitz, 33, pleaded no contest to challenging to a fight, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and ordered to continue outpatient treatment.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 28

Clint Charles Gardner, 51, pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer with use of a dangerous weapon other than a firearm, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

Darian Michelle Hoover, 27, pleaded no contest to child neglect or endangerment and was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

April 17

Jarrett Tyler Beckner, 27, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was sentenced to one year in jail and was also ordered to serve 50 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear on Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

April 18

Lex Reed Hubble, 40, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Shane Andrew Johnson, 57, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to communicate a bomb threat and was sentenced to one year in jail.