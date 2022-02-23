Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Feb. 3

Raul Misael Duran, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Feb. 7

Dakota L.R. Brock, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for 12 months.

-----

Skylar Jay Eldridge, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Skylar Jay Eldridge, 28, pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail to be served consecutively with a previous sentence and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Jesse Mitchell Herbert, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Feb. 7

David Martindale, 59, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

-----

Christopher Mangum, 20, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit battery, was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, was placed on informal bench probation for nine months, was ordered complete 40 hours of community service and serve two days in jail.

------

Jaden Joseph Roberts, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 540 days in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $1,500 restitution to the victims.

-----

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 27, had his probation revoked and had a sentence of 28 months in prison imposed and a sentence of one year in jail imposed to be served consecutively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0