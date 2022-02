Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Jan. 10

Charlie William Senk Jr., 37, pleaded no contest to fourth degree arson and was sentenced 15 to 40 months in prison and was ordered to pay $1,213 restitution to the victim.

Jan. 11

Travis David Naylor, 39, of Ogden, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted receiving, possessing or withholding a stolen firearm and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

-----

James Allen Rector Sr., 54, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded no contest to principal to abuse or neglect of a child, and was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison and placed on probation for five years.

-----

Ronnie Larry Wakefield, 39, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 58 days in jail.

Jan. 19

Bradly George McGill, 36, of Elko pleaded no contest to abuse or neglect of a child, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison and placed on probation for two years.

-----

Salvador Castillo, 41, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison and placed on probation for 36 months.

Jan. 20

Salvador Castillo, 41, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to one count of low-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, and one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 to 38 months in prison.

-----

Salvador Castillo, 41, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0