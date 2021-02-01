Elko District Court

Judge Al Kacin—Department 2
Dec. 14
William Julius Armstrong, 43, of Elko pleaded guilty but mentally ill to arson in the second degree and was sentenced to 32-84 months in prison and was ordered to be provided treatment as is medially indicated for his mental illness and he shall be separated from the general population.
——-
Michael Anthony Caylor, 37, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded no contest to battery on an officer and was sentenced to 68 days in jail.
Dec. 18
Douglas Fletcher Hartman, 31, of Utah, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two days in jail.
——-
Jose Rivera Jr., 40, of Los Angeles, California, was found guilty of one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of concealing or destroying the evidence of the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison for count one, a suspended sentence of 19-48 months for count three to be served concurrently with count one, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and was placed on probation for 54 months. He was also ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.
Dec. 21
Fred Banuelos, 37, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 28-72 months on each count to be served concurrently and pay $736.50 restitution to the victim.
——-
Danielle Marie Donohue, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with two or more prior convictions and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
——-
Craig William Huff, 31, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.
——-
Jeffery Edmund Morrerira Jr., 26, of Pomona, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny and was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison for each count to be served concurrently.
Dec. 22
Robert Snyder Brachel Jr., 35, of El Paso, Texas, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail on each count and was placed on probation for one year.
——-
Benjamin Rocque Mercado, 39, of Jerome, Idaho, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was ordered to pay $3,400.05 to the victim, and was placed on probation for one year.
——-
——-
Breanna Virginia Jackson-Hutton, 24, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 22 days in jail.
——-
Crystal Dawn Morgan, 35, of Hayward, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.