Elko District Court

William Julius Armstrong, 43, of Elko pleaded guilty but mentally ill to arson in the second degree and was sentenced to 32-84 months in prison and was ordered to be provided treatment as is medially indicated for his mental illness and he shall be separated from the general population.

Jose Rivera Jr., 40, of Los Angeles, California, was found guilty of one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of concealing or destroying the evidence of the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison for count one, a suspended sentence of 19-48 months for count three to be served concurrently with count one, was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and was placed on probation for 54 months. He was also ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.