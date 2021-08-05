Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

July 21

Mia Kendra Yesslith, 26 of Reno pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

July 28

Jessica Martene Eusted, 27, of Fallon pleaded guilty to bomb threat and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay $8,337.67 restitution to the victim.

-----

Brianna Isabelle Sherman, 23, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

July 16