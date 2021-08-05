Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
July 21
Mia Kendra Yesslith, 26 of Reno pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
July 28
Jessica Martene Eusted, 27, of Fallon pleaded guilty to bomb threat and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay $8,337.67 restitution to the victim.
-----
Brianna Isabelle Sherman, 23, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, and was placed on probation for one year.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
July 16
David Aaron Thompson, 37, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, was sentenced to 38 to 96 months in prison and 28 to 96 months in prison for deadly weapon enhancement to be served consecutively, and was ordered to pay $244.68 to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office extradition fee and pay $711.27 restitution to the victim.
July 19
Justice Carter Machado, 21, of Elko pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, was sentenced to one day in jail, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and pay $1,000 Elko County District Attorney’s Office for witness fee.
July 20
Kurt Edward Gravlee, 30, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted burglary was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months and was placed on probation for three years.
-----
Melissa Danielle Marchand, 32, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Arturo Ruiz, Sr., 44, of Juchipila, Zacateca, Mexico, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful killing or maiming of a cat, dog or other pet and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
July 21
Casey Jordan Ross, 24, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted eluding of a police officer in a manner likely to endanger any other person or the property of another person and was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison.
July 22
Jeff Sanchez, 23, of Vernal, Utah, pleaded no contest to attempted assault with a deadly weapon was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
July 23
Jesus Manuel Bernal Montes, 34, of Sinaloa, Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to one year in jail.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
July 19
Todd Shawn Cook, 46, of Columbia, South Carolina, pleaded no contest to burglary of a structure was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
-----
Christina Irene Godat, 31, of Nevada pleaded guilty to child neglect or endangerment was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Breydon Cash Sherman, 21, of Winnemucca pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a false or altered prescription, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Braulio Villa Rodriguez, 28, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months. In a separate matter, Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for 18 months to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
July 21
Julie Anne Ewing, 50 of Seattle, Washington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy of owning or possessing firearm by prohibited person and was sentenced to 58 days in jail.