Elko District Court Department I – Nancy Porter
Aug. 8
Maleena Maestas, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for one day served and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
Aug. 17
Rafael DeLuna, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail with credit for 172 days served.
——-
Michael Lorenzo Christian Guzman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 200 days in jail with credit for 114 days served, which is to be served concurrently with a sentence in Wyoming.
——-
Mark Edmon Hopkins Jr., 38, pleaded no contest to grand larceny of a firearm and was ordered to serve two years in jail with credit for 180 days served and pay $1,260 restitution to the victim.
——-
Torrance Cole McKnight, 27, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for four days served, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
Aug. 21
Timothy Richard Longhurst, 26, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of five years in jail with credit for 260 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, and pay $639.67 in restitution to Jensen Jewelers. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to eluding a police officer in a matter posing danger to persons or property and was ordered to serve 30 months in prison with credit for 182 days served to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.
——-
Juan Carlos Sanchez, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit carry concealed explosive firearm or other dangerous weapon and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for 24 days served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, submit to electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
Aug. 23
Stephen Anthony Irizarry, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in jail with credit for 154 days served, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use and complete an in-patient treatment program.
Aug. 24
Daniel Aaron Coomer, 39, pleaded no contest to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison with credit for 221 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling, and marijuana use, complete an in-patient treatment program, and pay $1,123.71 restitution to the victim and pay $1,240.05 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Aug. 10
Elizabeth Nickole Weight, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody and was ordered to serve 69 days in jail with credit for time served.
