Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Jan. 19
Kody Michael Holland, 30, pleaded guilty to theft by control and was given a suspended sentence of two to five years in prison with credit for 168 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to pay $4,310.31 restitution to the victims and fulfill requirements related to his probation.
-----
Guy Marvin Jensen, 31, pleaded guilty to attempted fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for 198 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to pay $349.45 restitution to the victim, successfully complete Adult Drug Court, and fulfill other requirements related to his probation.
-----
Jerad Wesley King, 24, pleaded no contest to attempted lewdness with a child under 14 years old and was given a suspended sentence of 28-72 months in prison, was sentence to lifetime supervision, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to serve one year in jail with credit for 216 days served, register as a sex offender, and fulfill requirements related to his probation.
-----
Stacey Lynn Lupercio, 28, pleaded no contest to one count of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and was sentenced to two to five years in prison with credit on count one; and one to three years in prison on count two to be served concurrently with count one, with credit for 228 days served, and was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines.
-----
Joe Henry Schilder, 45, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison to be served concurrently with previous sentences, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and fulfill requirements related to his probation.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Jan. 16
Alex Lee Bumgarner, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 48-16 months in prison with credit for 150 days served.
Jan. 15
Matthew Dylon Moore, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 16-40 months in prison on both counts, was placed on probation, and was ordered to serve 270 days in jail and fulfill other conditions related to his probation.
Jan. 17
Dwaine Lee Gardner, 44, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction, was sentenced to six months of residential confinement and ordered to pay a $750 fine.
-----
Christopher Michael Jaixen, 38, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to serve 135 days in jail.
-----
Michael Jeffery Korn, 41, pleaded guilty to challenging to fight and was sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence in the Fourth Judicial Court and consecutive to a previous sentence imposed in the Eighth Judicial Court.
-----
Darianne Dawn Stone, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to serve 23 days in jail and fulfill other conditions related to her probation.
-----
Katherine Elizabeth Zaval, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to serve 56 days in jail and fulfill other conditions related to her probation.
