Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Scales of Justice

Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter

Aug. 28

Jason Mark Espinosa, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring; abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use; and complete the Adult Drug Court Program.

——-

Christopher Jordon George, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison with credit for 170 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring; abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use; and pay $27.33 restitution to Wells Fargo and $212.03 restitution to Chase Bank.

——-

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Linda Kennicker, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without the cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison with credit for 169 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.

——-

Jason Paul Osborne Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 126 days in jail with credit for time served.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments