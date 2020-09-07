 Skip to main content
Elko District Court
Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1

Joshua Owen Benedictus, 32, of Twin Falls pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one or more prior felony convictions and was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $415 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Judge Al Kacin – Department 2Aug. 26Adam Lawrence Miller, 34, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.

