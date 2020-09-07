Elko District Court

Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1

Joshua Owen Benedictus, 32, of Twin Falls pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one or more prior felony convictions and was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $415 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.