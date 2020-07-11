Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
May 4Dylan Eugene Jerome, 24, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
May 19Jeffery Paul Shiflet, 38, of Richland, Washington, pleaded guilty to attempted battery by strangulation and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
June 1Bobby Ray Mizzell, 62, of Orron, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to three counts of abuse or neglect of a child by means of sexual abuse and was sentenced to 16-108 months in prison and lifetime supervision, was ordered to pay $1,050 evaluation fee, and is required to register as a sex offender.
——-
Robert Lewis Newman, 38, of Fountain Valley, California, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted home invasion and one count of threatening or intimidating a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison on the first count and one year in jail for the second count, was ordered to pay $1,614.37 restitution, and was placed on probation for five years.
——-
Dominick Jon Michael Palmer, 32, of Greely, Colorado, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one year in jail.
——-
Hope Ariana Vasquez, 28, of Fresno, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to 312 days in jail.
June 5Perino Kruner, 59, of Riesa, Germany, pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful possession of personal identifying information and three counts of open or gross lewdness in the presence of a child and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison for the first count and was placed on probation for five years, and was sentenced to 57-144 months in prison for counts two, three and four.
Steven P. Elliott – Senior District Judge
May 28Jake Monroe Vega pleaded guilty to one count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age and one count of coercion which is sexually motivated and was sentenced to 2-8 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender.
Judge Al Kacin – Department 2
May 1Stephen C. Grubbs, 47, of Russellville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 15-38 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court program.
May 7Shawn Joseph Freed, 42, of Reno, pleaded no contest to eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison.
——-
Tessa Rose Patchett, 28, of Elko, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail and was placed on probation for five years.
May 11Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, pleaded no contest to attempted receiving, possessing, or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 16-40 months in prison, was ordered to pay $6,053 restitution and was placed on probation for five years.
May 13Adrian Serrano, 28, of Payson, Utah, pleaded guilty to uttering a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison, and was placed on probation for five years.
May 14Dion Marcell Larue, 40, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court program.
May 15Thomas Gaspard Wall III, 31, of Grass Valley, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
May 20Joshua Dare Abell Sr., 41, of Ely, pleaded no contest to principal to statutory sexual seduction and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, pay $902.50 evaluation fee, and was placed on probation for three years and ordered to follow the required terms and conditions for sex offenders per NRS 176A.410.
——-
Michael Jared Tognarelli, 37, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison and pay $2,970.63 restitution.
June 2Adam Michael Lambros, 37, of Salt Lake City, pleaded no contest to attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to 26 days in jail and ordered to pay a $400 fine.
——-
Ciano Vaughn Sweat, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 21 days in jail and ordered to pay a $112 fine.
June 3Clarence Jay Faulkner, 71, of Waco, Texas, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.