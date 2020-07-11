Elko District Court

May 7Shawn Joseph Freed, 42, of Reno, pleaded no contest to eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison.

——-

Tessa Rose Patchett, 28, of Elko, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail and was placed on probation for five years.

May 11Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, pleaded no contest to attempted receiving, possessing, or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 16-40 months in prison, was ordered to pay $6,053 restitution and was placed on probation for five years.

May 13Adrian Serrano, 28, of Payson, Utah, pleaded guilty to uttering a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison, and was placed on probation for five years.

May 14Dion Marcell Larue, 40, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court program.