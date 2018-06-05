Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
May 22
Ronix Cespedes, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for 104 days served and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
——-
Trent Revis Escalanti, 30, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of five years in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence with credit for 292 days in jail, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, complete the Adult Drug Court program, and have no contact with the victims.
——-
Shawn Anthony Jeffers, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of three years in prison with credit for four days served, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use and complete the Adult Drug Court program. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given as suspended sentence of five years in prison with credit for 156 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, complete the Adult Drug Court program and pay $100 restitution to the victim. Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
——-
Andrea Marie Kirstine, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentence to 30 months in prison with credit for 118 days served and was ordered to pay $302.70 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. She was also found in contempt for failure to appear and was sentenced to 25 days in jail with credit for time served.
——-
Jose Roman Jimenez Oritiz, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniformed Controlled Substances Act and one count of possession of an animal with the intent to use it to fight another animal and was given a suspended sentence of 92 months in prison with credit for 216 days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
May 16
Osbaldo Pacheco Garcia, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 94 days served.
———
David Chavez Mercado, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to serve 45 days in jail with credit for time served and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
