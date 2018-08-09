Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
July 27
Kenneth Robert Browne, 47, pleaded no contest to one count of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a credit card or a debit card without cardholder’s consent and was sentenced to 48 months in prison on the first count with credit for one year served and one year in jail with credit for time served on the second count, both sentences to be served concurrently.
James Brian Carson, 26, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a firearm and was sentenced to three years in prison, to be served consecutively with two previous sentences.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
July 31
Brenyll Maurie Arzola, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail with credit for 106 days served, was placed on probation for 36 months and was ordered to abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
