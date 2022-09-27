Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Aug. 16

Caden Lynn McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 38 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for four years and was ordered to pay $5,595.70 restitution to the victims.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Sept. 12

Travis Robert Nichols, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Sept. 19

Alberto Galban-Trejo Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to three days in jail and ordered to pay $424.50 restitution to the victim.

------

Cierra Suzan Jones, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Aug. 15

Trinity Ambrosia Thomas, 20, had probation status revoked and was sentenced of 12 to 30 months in prison with credit for 68 days served.

-----

Joshua Dee Gonzales, 30, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Sept. 20

Braulio Villa Rodriguez, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a Category I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to burglary of a business, was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $200 restitution to the victim to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.