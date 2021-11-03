Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Sept. 15

Shanell Catherine Martin, 31, of Elko pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

-----

Joseph Venilates Wolfgramm, 31, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $1,900 restitution to the victim.

Oct. 4

Rebecca Andrade, 27, of Orange County, California, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 53 days in jail and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

-----

Bo Dwight Hegge, 35, of Spokane, Washington, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.

-----

Tiffany Lynn Ramirez, 35, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 195 days in jail. In a separate matter, she also pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit a controlled substance and was sentenced to 195 days in jail to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Aug. 17

Troy Kenneth Howard, 50, of Salt Lake City pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to 42 days in jail.

-----

Kenneth Wayne Miller, 49, of Nogales, Arizona, pleaded guilty to injury to other property and was sentenced to 300 days in jail.

Aug. 24

Corey Lynn Bradshaw, 39, of Ogden, Utah, pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to 72 to 180 months in prison.

Aug. 25

Anthony Loren Moon, 35, of Elko pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and one count of willful injury to or destruction of property, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was ordered to pay $171.67 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Christian Ochoa, 24, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to statutory seduction and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison consecutive with the previous sentence, was ordered to pay $1,800 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for two years.

-----

Jesse Dane Rinaldo, 29, of Grand Junction, Colorado, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and was further ordered to serve 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Aug. 30

John George Richards Jr., 35, of Modesto, California, pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of battery constituting domestic violence by means of strangulation and was sentenced to 80 to 204 months in prison.

-----

Paedin Kody Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Erik James Spalding, 28, of Sandy, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 36 months and required to complete the DUI Diversion program.

