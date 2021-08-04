Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillJuly 14Seth Ryan Greer, 31, of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Lee Andrew Stewart, 40, of Ellisville, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay a $762 fine.
Department 2 – Judge
Al KacinJuly 9
Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 45, of Mexico was found guilty of 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure and 10 counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal and was given a suspended sentence of 36 to 96 months in prison and placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to serve 281 days in jail.
July 14Cindy Lorn, 36, of Orem, Utah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for 12 months.
Serafin Perez, 42, of Yuma, Arizona, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months for each count and was placed on probation for two years.
Ariel Marquis Smith, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury or death, was given a suspended sentence of 36 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay $2,319.43 restitution and serve 180 days in jail.
July 15
Christian Cortez, 27, of La Habra, California, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to enter and successfully the Adult Drug Court Program. Cortez was also held contempt of court for failure to appear in court for arraignment and sentence appearances and was given a suspended sentence of 25 days in jail.
Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsJuly 6Sean Heidel, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded no contest to open or gross lewdness and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to pay $1,350 for a psychosexual evaluation and register as a sex offender.
July 7
Jamie Allen Barr, 42, of Washington, pleaded guilty to attempt to discharge a firearm at or into an occupied structure was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
Nathan Hugh Collett, 52, of Elko, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of assault upon an officer and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon was given a suspended sentence of 360 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Andrew Sandoval, 38, of Dinuba, California, pleaded guilty to child neglect or endangerment was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.