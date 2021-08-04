Elko District Court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ariel Marquis Smith, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury or death, was given a suspended sentence of 36 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay $2,319.43 restitution and serve 180 days in jail.

July 15

Christian Cortez, 27, of La Habra, California, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to enter and successfully the Adult Drug Court Program. Cortez was also held contempt of court for failure to appear in court for arraignment and sentence appearances and was given a suspended sentence of 25 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsJuly 6Sean Heidel, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded no contest to open or gross lewdness and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to pay $1,350 for a psychosexual evaluation and register as a sex offender.

July 7