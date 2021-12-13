Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Nov. 10

Dean Reese Johnson Jr., 48, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit theft, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Daniel Tille Martinez, 44, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $400 restitution.

-----

Gustavo Marin Martinez, 45, of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----

Richard Carl Wolters III, 28, of Winnemucca pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Nov. 12

Antonio Salazar, 29, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, completed the Fourth Judicial Court’s DUI Diversion program and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Nov. 2

Chandler Tom Harrison, 36, of Utah pleaded guilty to burglary, was sentenced to 24 to 120 months in prison and was ordered to pay $19,203.79 restitution to the victims.

-----

Steven Burton Hart, 35, of Murray, Utah, pleaded no contest to attempted trafficking in controlled substances, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months

Nov. 23

Brooke Stewart, 31, of Brigham City, Utah, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months in prison.

-----

Breann Lynn Williams, 25, of Elko, pleaded no contest to one count of child neglect and one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for count one, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months for count two, was placed on probation for 18 months and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing on October 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0