Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Dec. 20
Jerry Daniel Latour, 35, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison.
------
Christopher Gary Pace, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 34 months in prison.
------
Melissa Dawn Tschanz, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was sentenced on the first count to 12 to 36 months in prison and was sentenced on the second count to 12 to 34 months in prison on the second count to be served consecutively with the first count.
Jan. 3
Dustin Jaye Johnnie, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12 to 34 months in prison, and was sentenced to one year in jail for the second count to be served concurrently with the first count.
-----
Mark Thomas Svancara, 43, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a big game animal and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and pay $2,000 restitution to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Dec. 20
Brenda Isabel Jimenez-Gonzalez, 32, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction and was sentenced to six months of residential confinement and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.
Jan. 8
Crystal Marie Ayers, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
-----
Monique Renee Cole, 26, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
Jan. 10
Kent Antonio Gamez, 30, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of resisting a public officer with use of a firearm, one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to five years in prison and provided treatment for his mental illness.
------
Jennifer Lynn Hernandez-Garcia, 49, pleaded guilty to unlawful act related to human bodily fluid and was sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to pay a $450 fine.
Jan. 11
Stacey Lynn Lupercio, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.