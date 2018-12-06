Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Oct. 24
Teresa Lynn Griffin, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 103 days in jail with credit for time served.
Oct. 25
Sergio Adrian Estrada, 30, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of two years in prison with credit for 21 days served in jail, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, and pay $8,893.93 to the Stockmen’s Casino.
-----
Brianna Renee Highland-Luna, 28, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 32 months in prison with credit for 75 days served.
Oct. 29
Rory Jay Jewett, 59, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony offense and was given a suspended sentence of 34 months in prison with credit for 10 days served, was placed on probation for two years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring and abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
Oct. 30
John Thomas Falvey, 58, was found guilty of failure of a Tier I sex offender to complete annual registration and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison with credit for one day served, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to register as a sex offender, submit to electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use.
-----
Joshua Roy Ward, 25, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault and one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 10 years on the first count and three years on the second count to be served consecutively, with credit for 321 days served. He was also sentenced to lifetime supervision and must register as a sex offender.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Oct. 16
Efren Aguirre Jr., 46, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first count with credit for 361 days served, and sentenced to two years in prison on the second count to be served concurrently, and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
-----
Tera Ashley Madison, 39, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 362 days served, and ordered to pay $100 in fees and fines.
-----
Janice M. Tomblin, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to serve three days in jail with credit for three days served, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
Oct. 18
Bryan Andrew Allison, 33, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison with credit for 116 days in jail and was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
