Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
Aug. 6
Danielle Amber Allred, 35, of Ogden, Utah, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison and was ordered to pay $3,572.39 restitution.
-----
Armando DeJesus, 28, of Montrose, Colorado pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 2-6 years in prison.
-----
Michael George Moses, 47, of Buffalo, New York, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail on the condition $238 in fees and fines was paid in full.
Judge Al Kacin – Department 2
July 29
Ryan Scott Flynn, 34, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 55 days in jail.
July 30
Andrew Tyler Allen, 22, of La Grande, Oregon, pleaded guilty to statutory sexual seduction and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to pay $1,095.38 restitution to Elko County Victims of Crime.
-----
Mathew Ward Beecher pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
July 31
Justin Michael Collie, 25, of Elko pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Alex Shane Sharp, 35, of Michigan pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.
Aug. 3
Justin Shayne Farris, 32, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer or protected person and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve one day in jail.
