Elko District Court

Mathew Ward Beecher pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.

July 31

Justin Michael Collie, 25, of Elko pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Alex Shane Sharp, 35, of Michigan pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.

Aug. 3

Justin Shayne Farris, 32, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer or protected person and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve one day in jail.

