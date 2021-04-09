Elko District Court

Daniel Joseph McCoy, 43, of Riverton, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 24-60 months in prison for count one, was sentenced to 120 days in jail on count two, and was placed on probation for five years.

Feb. 26

Richard Warren Bird Jr., 48, of Santa Rosa, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and entered the Adult Drug Court Program.

——-

Kip Andrew Brower, 57, of Rupert, Idaho, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with two or more prior convictions and was sentenced to 12-36 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

——-

Rhiannon Nicole Junker, 32, of Reno pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

——-