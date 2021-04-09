Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
Feb. 23
Amy Marie Brown, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, and was further ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.
Joseph Conrad Forrest, 32, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, pleaded no contest to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 24-60 months in prison to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.
Eric Garcia, 20, of Elko pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 24 months.
Michael Allen May pleaded guilty to assault upon an officer and was given a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail, was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, and was placed on probation for one year. He was further ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.
Feb. 24
Daniel Joseph McCoy, 43, of Riverton, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 24-60 months in prison for count one, was sentenced to 120 days in jail on count two, and was placed on probation for five years.
Feb. 26
Richard Warren Bird Jr., 48, of Santa Rosa, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and entered the Adult Drug Court Program.
Kip Andrew Brower, 57, of Rupert, Idaho, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with two or more prior convictions and was sentenced to 12-36 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
Rhiannon Nicole Junker, 32, of Reno pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Nathan O’Dell, 25, of Gold Beach, Oregon, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder committed in the perpetration or attempted perpetration of child abuse and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and was ordered to pay $128,491.86 restitution.
Kaylee Ann Sharlow, 24, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
Feb. 19
Trent Revis Escalante, 33, of Elko had his probation revoked and was ordered to serve 24-60 months in prison to be served consecutively after a previous sentence.
Feb. 20
Joshua Cruz, 30, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 24-60 months in prison and was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution to the victim.
Feb. 23
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 21, of Bishop, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 48 days in jail.
Feb. 25
Jonathan Channing Smart, 28, of Winnemucca was found guilty of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 48-120 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 28-72 months in prison to be served consecutively with two previous sentences.