Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
March 23
Leilani Jane Pino, 56, of American Fork, Utah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.
March 30
Salvador Jesus Avila, 28, of Salt Lake City pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 28-72 months in prison.
Kenneth Patrick Cook, 34, of Pueblo, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of principal to grand larceny and was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison on count one and 28-72 month on count two served concurrently with the sentence for count one, and was ordered to pay $49,318.50 restitution.
April 6
Royland Reves Delacruz, 64, of Havana, Cuba, pleaded guilty to attempted eluding of a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years.
Kerri Ann Dooley, 41, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.
Shawnna Lee Magdolen, 39, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of forged instruments or bills and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail on the condition of paying $360 restitution, a $762 fine, and fees.
April 8
Sirena Joanne Merritt, 27, of Modesto, California, pleaded no contest to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner and was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.
April 23
John Scott Lindsey, 57, of Fontana, California, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and ordered to pay $768.99 restitution.
April 29
Jeremy Austin Estep, 32, pleaded no contest to burglary and was sentenced to 16-72 months in prison. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to 22-72 months in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
Chance Lyndsay Robinson, 38, of American Fork, Utah, pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check and was sentenced to 12-34 months in prison.
April 30
Brandon Michael Alen, 34, of Elko, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison on the first count and 3-10 years in prison on the second count to be served concurrently with each other, and was ordered to pay $6,100 restitution. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence and ordered to pay $750 restitution.
Javon Justin Keester, 20, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 187 days in jail and was placed on probation for two years.
Judge Al Kacin – Department 2
March 27
Daniel George Gravelle, 33, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, using the personal identifying information of another person for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale and was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
March 30
Nikolas James Harrelson, 39, of North Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement and was sentenced to 12 days in jail.
Rickey Ray Melendez, 29, of Elko pleaded no contest to battery by means of strangulation and was ordered to serve 16-40 months in prison.
March 31
Betty Jean Freed, 48, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced to 6-21 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 4-15 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
Michael Royal Olsen, 38, of Gunnison, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence of 1-3 years in prison and was placed on probation for five years. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
Tyler Anthony Sierra, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison.
April 3
Aaron Raynard Sam, 31, of Elko, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction and was sentenced to six months of residential confinement, enter the Adult Drug Court program and pay a $750 fine.
April 15
Eric Garcia, 19, of Elko, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale and was granted a civil commitment with sentencing deferred, was placed on probation for one to three years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court program.
April 17
Chancie Lynn Scott, 27, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison, was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for five years.
April 28
Matthew James Bartow, 31, pleaded guilty to willfully injury to or destruction of property and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was ordered to pay $590 in restitution and was placed on probation for two years. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was ordered to pay $467.50 restitution and was placed on probation for two years to be consecutive with the previous case.
Leilani Jane Pino, 56, of American Fork, Utah, pleaded guilty to offering false evidence and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison.
Jace Cooper Thompson, 30, of Elko, pleaded no contest to eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 28 months to three years in jail, was ordered to pay $3,447 restitution to the victim, and was placed on probation for five years.
