Elko District Court

Chance Lyndsay Robinson, 38, of American Fork, Utah, pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check and was sentenced to 12-34 months in prison.

April 30

Brandon Michael Alen, 34, of Elko, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison on the first count and 3-10 years in prison on the second count to be served concurrently with each other, and was ordered to pay $6,100 restitution. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit theft and was sentenced to 180 days in jail to be served concurrently with a previous sentence and ordered to pay $750 restitution.

Javon Justin Keester, 20, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 187 days in jail and was placed on probation for two years.

Judge Al Kacin – Department 2

March 27