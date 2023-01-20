Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Jan. 3

Devin Patrick Davis, 25, pleaded no contest to aiming a firearm at a human being, was sentenced to one year in jail and was ordered to forfeit a black Ruger-LPC/.380 Auto and Ruger Mag X6 RND.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Jan. 10

Jerry Burt Ratliff, 53, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 32 to 12 months in prison to be served concurrently to a previous sentence.

Jan. 11

Jennifer Lorraine Lang, 38, pleaded no contest to attempted fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed, was given a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison, ordered to pay $1,200 restitution to the victim, pay $846.83 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

Jan. 19

Austin William Himmelman, 32, pleaded no contest to one count of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 48 to 210 months in prison and ordered to pay $10,468.70 restitution to Jeanette Theel.