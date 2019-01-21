Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Dec. 10
Thomas Peter Nielson, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was ordered to pay $1,045 restitution to the victims.
------
Justin Oppenhein, 29, pleaded no contest to attempted robbery and was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence and was ordered to pay $20.82 restitution.
Dec. 13
Peter Joseph Alberro, 52, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 24 to 84 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Dec. 14
Jory Michael Rhoden, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one count of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 24 months in prison for the first count, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 48 months in prison on the second count, was placed on probation for five years to be served concurrently with the first count and was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Dec. 11
Anthony Roland Bair, 30, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 30 to 76 months in prison.
Dec. 18
Cari Josephine Bishop, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to serve 117 days in jail.
------
Brianna Renee Highland-Luna, 28, pleaded no contest to one count of trafficking and one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for the purpose of sale and was ordered to serve 42 to 120 months in prison for count one and 12 to 34 months in prison for count two to be served concurrently with count one, and pay a $100 fine.
------
Shane Andrew Johnson, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to 138 days in jail.
------
Stanley Keith Smith, 57, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for 28 days served, and was placed on probation for three years.
Dec. 19
Justin Michael Collie, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.
-----
Dylan James Wells, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery on an officer or protected person and was given a suspended sentence of nine months in jail on each count concurrently and was placed on probation for three years.
