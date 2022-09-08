Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

Aug. 24

Brant E. Henderson, 46, pleaded no contest to attempted battery constituting domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

Aug. 26

Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty to carrying concealed, explosive, pneumatic gun, firearm or dangerous weapon without a permit and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served concurrently with a previous sentence.

Aug. 30

David Edwin Beach, 60, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to aiming a firearm at a human being, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Dakota Laurence-Roland Brock, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Adan Saloman Galvan-Martinez, 21, pleaded no contest to principal to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison, was ordered to pay $424.50 restitution to the victim, pay $509.37 extradition fee to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete the Young Adult Court Program in the Seventh Judicial Court of the State of Idaho.

Talon Sky Warrior Jones, 30, pleaded guilty to battery of an officer or protected person and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

July 22

Anthone Kuuipo Santarone, 52, pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison to run consecutively to a previous sentence.

Jeremy Victor Smith, 36, pleaded no contest to low-level trafficking in a controlled substance and was sentenced to 28 to 72 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Joseba Kepa Angel Urdaneta, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of low-level possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in prison.

July 25

Antonio Jose Rodriguez, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody or confinement, one count of assault without the use of a deadly weapon upon an officer or similarly defined person who was in the performance of his/her duties at the time and known by the defendant to be in the performance of such duties, and was sentenced to one year in jail for the first count and 19 to 48 months in prison for the second count, both sentences to run concurrently, and was ordered to pay $4,223 restitution to the victim.

Aug. 31

Bobbye Lynn Carlson, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to one year in jail to be served concurrently with other previous sentences. Probation in another case where she pleaded no contest to uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument was revoked and she was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison.

Cassidy Kay Estrada, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison and was ordered to pay $322.29 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and pay $3,313.02 restitution to the victim.

Melissa Dawn Figiel, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, pay a $500 fine and was placed on probation for one year.