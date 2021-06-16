Elko District Court

Taylor Marie Brummet, 27, of Roseville, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

March 22

Ralph Joseph Hodges, 69, of Rawlins, Wyoming, pleaded no contest to one count of luring a child and one count of open or gross lewdness and was sentenced to two years in jail.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

April 15

James Ryan Blake, 34, of San Bernardino, California, pleaded no contest to one count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age, four counts of statutory sexual seduction and one count of sale or transportation of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 7 to 18 years in prison.

April 20

Steven Neil Ackerley, 39, of Wyoming, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit battery with the use of a deadly weapon and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

-----