Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
Feb. 5
Michael Anthony Caylor, 37, of Arizona pleaded no contest to one count of willful injury or destruction to property and one count of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve 138 days in jail and pay $6,286.20 restitution to the victim.
-----
Justin Daniel Wheat, 30, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to challenging to a fight and was sentenced to 50 days in jail.
Feb. 11
Trent Revis Escalanti, 33, is receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison to run concurrently with a previous sentence and was ordered to pay $1,210.77 restitution to the victim.
March 1
Cassidy Wayne Carson, 27, of Elko pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison to run concurrent with a previous sentence and was placed on probation for 18 months.
March 8
Taylor Marie Brummet, 27, of Roseville, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
March 22
Ralph Joseph Hodges, 69, of Rawlins, Wyoming, pleaded no contest to one count of luring a child and one count of open or gross lewdness and was sentenced to two years in jail.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
April 15
James Ryan Blake, 34, of San Bernardino, California, pleaded no contest to one count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age, four counts of statutory sexual seduction and one count of sale or transportation of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 7 to 18 years in prison.
April 20
Steven Neil Ackerley, 39, of Wyoming, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit battery with the use of a deadly weapon and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
-----
Kaylah Shay Harris, 26, of Elko pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect or endangerment and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was further ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.
-----
Shane Craig Napoles, 49, of San Manuel, Arizona, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was given a suspended sentence of 18 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
-----
Hector Hugo Ramirez-De La Torre, 36, of Mexico pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, and 10 counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal and was sentenced to 128 to 348 months in prison and ordered to pay $400 in fines.
-----
Adriana Hernandez-Ramos, 33, of West Wendover pleaded no contest to conspiracy to prevent or dissuade a person from testifying or producing evidence and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
April 16
Eric Isah Cureno, 21, of Riverside, California, pleaded guilty to battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.
May 1
Eric Isah Cureno, 21, of Riverside, California, pleaded guilty to battery which constitutes domestic violence, third offense, and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence of April 16.
-----
Robert Ray McEneny, 31, of Montana pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 40 months in prison and was placed on probation for two years.
-----
Benjamin Roque Mercado, 39 of Jerome, Idaho, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 12 to 36 months in prison.
-----
Tyler Jack Neumann, 30, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to burglary of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison to be served consecutively with previous sentences.
-----
Michael Anthony Winap, 24, of Elko pleaded no contest to conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.