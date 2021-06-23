Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
June 9Ronix Cespedes-Acevedo, 42, of Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.
Marisol Cortez, 26, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
David Gerald Cowart, 36 of Lima, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and placed on probation for 18 months.
Caleb Joshua Heintz, 22, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 105 days in jail and pay a $2,000 fine.
Joel Daniel Heintz, 19, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 105 days in jail and pay a $2,000 fine.
June 10Angela Dee Cederstrom, 40, of Stanley, North Dakota, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.
Tracy Alan Mortimer Sr. 57, of Elgin, Illinois, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail to run concurrent with a previous sentence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court Program.
Patricia Yareli Sanchez-Molina, 29, of Reno, pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Department 2 – Judge Al KacinJune 11Dominique Angel Orrantia, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to one count of injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm from a motor vehicle in a populated area and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to pay $500 restitution to the victim.
Matthew David Pangborn, 36, of Elko pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison, was placed on probation for 18 months and was ordered to enter the Family Preservation Court Program. He was also ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.
Hope Vasquez, 29, of Fresno, California, pleaded no contest to attempted burglary of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail.
Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsJune 8
Jayli Chantel Acquistapace, 26, of California pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, placed on probation for 12 months and was ordered to pay $495 restitution to the victim and serve 53 days in jail before expiration of probationary period. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years, and was ordered to pay $106.30 restitution to the victim. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $275 restitution to the victim, with all sentences to run concurrently with one another.