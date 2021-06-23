Elko District Court

Jayli Chantel Acquistapace, 26, of California pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, placed on probation for 12 months and was ordered to pay $495 restitution to the victim and serve 53 days in jail before expiration of probationary period. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years, and was ordered to pay $106.30 restitution to the victim. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to pay $275 restitution to the victim, with all sentences to run concurrently with one another.