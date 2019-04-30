Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Feb. 4
Rosita Princess Patino, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to fulfill conditions of her probation.
Feb. 5
Terry Glenn Johnson, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to fulfill conditions of his probation.
Feb. 11
Dwaine Lee Gardner, 44, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one prior conviction and was sentenced to 10 days of residential confinement, pay a $750 fine, and his vehicle registration was suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for five days.
------
Hydie Fawn Overholser, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-34 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to fulfill conditions of her probation.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Feb. 5
Gordon Estes Temoke, Jr., 44, was found guilty of driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI convictions was sentenced to 40-120 months in prison to run concurrently with a previous sentence and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
Feb. 12
Robert Aguilar, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 293 days in jail, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to serve 25 days for failure to appear for sentencing, and fulfill conditions related to his probation.
-----
Douglas V. Byrd, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-32 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to fulfill conditions related to his probation.
-----
Robert Anthony Johnston Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 28 days in jail.
Feb. 13
Crystella Andrea Martinez, 36, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison, was ordered to pay $12,049.23 restitution to Rehab Services of Nevada and was ordered to fulfill conditions of her probation.
Feb. 15
Bryant Kinley Arthur, 31, pleaded no contest to battery on an officer or protected person and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, was placed on probation for three years and fulfill conditions of his probation.
Feb. 26
Jorge Banuelos, 39, pleaded no contest to attempted battery by strangulation and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.