Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Oct. 3
Nancy Ann Fore, 55, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison with credit for three days served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, and abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use.
-----
John Glenn Hebel, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, and pleaded no contest to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods, and was given a suspended sentence of 68 months in prison with credit for 210 days served, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use, and have no contact with the victims.
-----
Rosalinda Ozuna, 60, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use.
-----
Rebecca Mae Randles, 63, pleaded no contest to attempted embezzlement of money, goods or property between $650 and $3,500 and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use, and pay $45,000 restitution to Greyhound Bus Lines, and/or Big Petroleum LLC, and/or Patrick Blach.
-----
Michael Edward Tisdale, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for time served.
Oct. 5
Hilary Katharine Hammons, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 32 months in prison with credit for 77 days served, which is to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use, and continue outpatient treatment.
-----
Tennille Rae Whitaker, 41, pleaded no contest to four counts of sexual conduct between a school employee and a pupil and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for two days served, lifetime supervision, and was ordered to register as a sex offender when released from custody.
Oct. 8
Natasha Carley Kolsch, 30, pleaded no contest to insurance fraud and was given a suspended sentence of two years in prison with credit for one day served, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use, pay $3,800 restitution to Aflac, and pay $1,000 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.
