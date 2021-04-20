Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
March 30Christopher James Beeson, 56, of Butte, Montana, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Jeremy Richard Powell, 35, of Utah, pleaded no contest to one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, one count of attempted assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to an aggregate of 40-100 months in prison and was ordered to pay $293 restitution to the victim.
April 1Charlotte Elizabeth Wyllie, 39, of Conroe, Texas, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison and ordered to pay $150 restitution.
April 12
Nicole Renee Hughes Mayner, 38, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to four days in jail and ordered to pay $175 restitution.
Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsApril 1
Tanna Marie Smith, 31, of Preston, Idaho, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was ordered to pay $500 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s office, and was placed on probation for one year.