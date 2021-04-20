 Skip to main content
Elko District Court
Elko District Court

Elko County Courthouse

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 30Christopher James Beeson, 56, of Butte, Montana, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Jeremy Richard Powell, 35, of Utah, pleaded no contest to one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, one count of attempted assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to an aggregate of 40-100 months in prison and was ordered to pay $293 restitution to the victim.

April 1Charlotte Elizabeth Wyllie, 39, of Conroe, Texas, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison and ordered to pay $150 restitution.

April 12

Nicole Renee Hughes Mayner, 38, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to four days in jail and ordered to pay $175 restitution.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsApril 1

Tanna Marie Smith, 31, of Preston, Idaho, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was ordered to pay $500 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s office, and was placed on probation for one year.

April 12Jesus Marin, 24, of Nevada, pleaded no contest to one count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to an aggregate of 28-72 months in prison, and was ordered to pay $4,659.72 restitution to the victims.

