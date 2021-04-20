Elko District Court

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

March 30Christopher James Beeson, 56, of Butte, Montana, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Jeremy Richard Powell, 35, of Utah, pleaded no contest to one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, one count of attempted assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to an aggregate of 40-100 months in prison and was ordered to pay $293 restitution to the victim.

April 1Charlotte Elizabeth Wyllie, 39, of Conroe, Texas, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 15-38 months in prison and ordered to pay $150 restitution.

April 12

Nicole Renee Hughes Mayner, 38, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to four days in jail and ordered to pay $175 restitution.

Department 3 – Judge Mason SimonsApril 1