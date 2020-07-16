Elko District Court

Judge Nancy Porter – Department 1
June 22
Loren Daniel Nichols, 46, of Augsberg, Germany, pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Scott Russell Palmer, 43, of Murray, Utah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail on the condition of payment of fees and fines.
Jesse Dane Rinaldo, 28, of Grand Junction, Colorado, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
Kaylee Ann Sharlow, 24 of Elko, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
Dalton Payne Watson, 21, of Wayne, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for two years.
June 23
Eric Garcia, 20, of Elko, pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
George Allan Smith, 29, of Reno, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was given a suspended sentence of 24-60 months in prison on the first count and 12-34 months on the second count to be served concurrently, and was placed on probation for five years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court program.
June 25
Saxon Raleigh Atkins, 32, of Elko, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit battery and was sentenced to 231 days for count one and one year in jail on count two to be served consecutively with the first count and was ordered to pay $1,084 restitution.
Wyatt James Mowray, 24, of Elko, pleaded no contest to receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence of 2-5 years in prison, was ordered to pay $1,731.27 restitution, and was placed on probation for five years.
Lindsey Marie Petersen, 20, of Victorville, California, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for two years.
Lindsey Nicole Simmons, 30, of Elko, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay $238 in fees and fines.
July 1
Jay Leslie Jim, 36, of Elko, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 4-10 years for count one and 1-4 years on count two to be served concurrently with the first count, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Judge Al Kacin – Department 2
June 8
Daniel Ryan Szczawinski, 32, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 32-84 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
June 9
Donald Wayne Woods, 38, of Sacramento, pleaded no contest to two counts of unlawful contact with a child under 16 years of age and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
June 19
Kevin John Mentaberry, 42, pleaded guilty to lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old child and was given a suspended sentence of 28-72 months in prison, was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, pay $1,470 restitution, was placed on probation for five years and follow the required terms and conditions for sex offenders.
June 22
Javon Justin Keester, 20, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pleaded no contest to battery on a provider of health care and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Kathy Jeanette Medina, 49, of Leadville, Colorado, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit embezzlement and was sentenced to 12 days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Andrea Jeanene Rodriguez, 43, of Leadville, Colorado, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison, and was placed on probation for two years.
