Elko District Court

June 23

Eric Garcia, 20, of Elko, pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.

——-

George Allan Smith, 29, of Reno, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was given a suspended sentence of 24-60 months in prison on the first count and 12-34 months on the second count to be served concurrently, and was placed on probation for five years and ordered to enter the Adult Drug Court program.

June 25

Saxon Raleigh Atkins, 32, of Elko, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit battery and was sentenced to 231 days for count one and one year in jail on count two to be served consecutively with the first count and was ordered to pay $1,084 restitution.

——-