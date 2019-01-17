Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Nov. 30
Joshua Hirst, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted uttering of a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
-----
Kira Lee Negrete, 36, pleaded guilty in two separate matters to one count each of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and for each count was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
------
Kalvin Andrew Pedersen, 20, pleaded guilty in two separate matters to one count each of open or gross lewdness and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail for each count to be served consecutively, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve 30 days in jail on each count consecutively.
------
Kaylee Ann Sharlow, 22, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison, and placed on probation for five years. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison and was placed on probation for five years to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
------
Joseba Kepa Angel Urdaneta, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 34 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years.
-----
Norman Dean Wasson, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to knowingly using and/or being under the influence of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 121 days in jail.
Dec. 4
Ashley Kaye Loftis, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 39 days in jail and was ordered to pay a $262 fine.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Dec. 4
Michael Jeffery Korn, 41, pleaded guilty to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison.
------
Payton Christopher Munguia, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 145 days in jail.
------
Justin Oppenhein, 29, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
-----
Ryley Stone Schackman, 23, pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $467.50 restitution to the victims.
------
Joseba Kepa Angel Urdaneta, 26, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 28 to 72 months in prison to be served concurrently with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Dec. 7
Cassandra L. Carey, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault and was given a suspended sentence of 30 to 90 months in prison with credit for 177 days served, was sentenced to lifetime supervision, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
