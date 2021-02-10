Elko District Court

Monica Dawn Blauer, 24, of Utah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Jose Diego Rodriguez, 29, of Mexico pleaded no contest to one count of first degree arson and one count of arson in the third degree and was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison on the first count and 19-48 months on the second count to be served consecutively, and was ordered to pay $37,350 in restitution to the victims.

Michael Christoph Unlandt, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to one day in jail and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Zakari Watson, 28, of West Jordan, Utah, pleaded guilty to burglary of a motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months to be served consecutively to a case in Utah.

Jan. 27

Tanner Eugene Brush, 37, of Salt Lake City pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 31 days in jail.