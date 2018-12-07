Elko District Court Department I – Judge Nancy Porter
Nov. 5
Ryan David Fosmo, 44, pleaded guilty to attempted battery by a prisoner in lawful custody and was given a suspended sentence of five years in prison, was placed on probation for five years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, and attend counseling.
Nov. 13
James Eugene Allen Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful contact with a child under 16 years of age and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to pay a $500 fine, have no contact with the victim or victim’s family, submit to electronic monitoring, and abstain from marijuana use.
-----
Levi Nicholas Bell, 39, pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing, or withholding stolen goods and was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 222 days served and ordered to pay $2,729.92 in fees and fines.
-----
Mark Allen Haines pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 32 months in prison with credit for 176 days served.
-----
Joshua Allen Lee Rose, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was ordered to serve one year in jail with credit for 221 days served.
-----
Ferron Keith Valdez, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of nine months in jail with credit for 95 days served, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use and ordered to complete in-patient treatment. He was further found in contempt of court and sentenced to 25 days in jail with credit for time served.
Nov. 14
Francisco Vaquero De La Cruz, 61, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit making a false statement, and concealing a material fact or otherwise committing a fraudulent act in connection with an application for a driver’s license or identity card, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
-----
Randall Randall Randall, 40, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and was sentenced to 40 months in prison with credit for 51 days served.
-----
Douglas Craig Rose, 57, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 months in prison with credit for 179 days served and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
-----
Rhonda Patrice Serrano, 45, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful act regarding computers and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for eight days served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use, and was ordered to pay $3,000 restitution to the Red Lion Hotel and Casino.
Elko District Court Department II – Judge Al Kacin
Oct. 30
Erika Marie Lozano, 31, pleaded guilty to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 20 days served. She was also ordered to pay $500 to Port of Subs.
------
Terry Dale Jones Jr., 28 pleaded guilty to battery by a prisoner who is in lawful custody and was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 127 days served and was ordered to pay extradition costs of $367.96. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to two years in prison, which is to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
-----
Ferron Keith Valdez, 40, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 30 months in prison, was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
Oct. 31
Brandon George Crotts, 28, pleaded guilty to aiming a firearm at a human being and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for three days served, was placed on probation for three years, and was ordered to abstain from alcohol, gambling and marijuana use.
Nov. 8
Daniel Joseph Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed, and was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for 178 days served.
