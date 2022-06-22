Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

June 8

Melissa Deann Cordova, 42, pleaded guilty to using the personal identifying information of another person (identity theft) for the purposes of avoiding or delaying prosecution, was given a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in prison, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to enter a treatment program.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

June 15

Scott Mark Ratliff pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to 12 to 36 months in prison and was further ordered to serve 25 days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing on March 21, 2022.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

June 17

Bobbye Lynn Carlson, 26, pleaded no contest to uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was ordered to pay $1,950 restitution to the victim and was placed on probation for two years.

------

Anthony Matthew Jimenez, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

June 21

Christopher Allen Wicklander, 54, pleaded no contest to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0