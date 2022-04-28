Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill

April 14

Jordan Harris Mathews, 40, pleaded guilty to grand larceny, was sentenced to 12 to 48 months in prison and was ordered to pay $266.04 to the victim.

Armando Sanchez, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months.

April 25

Jessica Ann Hood, 37, pleaded no contest to two counts of low-level trafficking in controlled substances, one count of sale or transportation of a controlled substance, and one count of abuse or neglect of a child, was sentenced to 172 to 592 months in prison and was ordered to pay $6,300 restitution to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Leslie Kay Steadman, 57, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

April 13

Ryan Glenwood Kelly, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful use or possession of an electronic stun gun or device by a convicted felon or fugitive from justice and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison to be served concurrent with a previous sentence from March 1, 2022.

April 18

Kelly Lane Albiani, 37, pleaded guilty to indecent or obscene exposure, was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

April 19

Clifford Bennie Baysinger, 55, was found guilty of one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of burglary during which a deadly weapon is obtained and was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison.

Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons

April 22

Leslie Lloyd Oppenhein, 28, pleaded guilty to grand larceny of a firearm and was sentenced to 30 to 75 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

