Elko District Court

Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Chuachua, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.

Jessie Alan James, 22, of Nevada, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit failure to stop at scene or crash involving personal injury or death and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to pay $46,560.84 restitution and was placed on probation for one year.

April 28

Robert Chad Holdaway, 28, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 1 to 2 years in prison.

Tyler Jack Neumann, 30, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to burglary of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.

Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin

April 26