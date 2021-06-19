Elko District Court

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
April 1
Alberto Escobar Jr., 34, of San Jose, California, pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and one count of conspiracy to buy, possess, receive or withhold stolen property and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison for count one and one year in jail for count two to run concurrently with count one.
Leslie Louise Hernandez, 30, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was placed on probation for 12 months.
April 2
Harlon S. Stone Jr. 25, of Elko pleaded guilty to statutory sexual seduction and was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender before being released from custody.
April 9
David Everett Owens, 35, of Elko pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, and was placed on probation for 18 months.
April 16
Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Chuachua, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Jessie Alan James, 22, of Nevada, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit failure to stop at scene or crash involving personal injury or death and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was ordered to pay $46,560.84 restitution and was placed on probation for one year.
April 28
Robert Chad Holdaway, 28, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 1 to 2 years in prison.
Tyler Jack Neumann, 30, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to burglary of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served concurrently with the previous sentence.
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin
April 26
Robert Earl Fleck, 26, of St. George, Utah, pleaded guilty to attempted open or gross lewdness in the presence of a child or vulnerable person, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
April 27
Javier Madriz, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Tyler Jack Neumann, 30, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card illegally possessed and was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence.
Troy Phillip Nielson, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded no contest, to conspiracy to commit uttering of a forged instrument and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was further ordered to serve seven days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for arraignment.
Paramijit Singh, 25, of India, pleaded guilty to attempting to utter a forged instrument and was sentenced to 85 days in jail.
April 29
Tyler Jack Neumann, 30, of Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty to burglary of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence.
Department 3 – Judge Mason Simons
May 3
Daisy Marie Hutsell, 30, of Tonopah, Nevada, pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and enter the Adult Drug Court Program.
May 14
Kathryn Mary Boyer, 60, of San Jose, California, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.
Hilary Katharine Hammons, 34, of San Diego, California, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year.